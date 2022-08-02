Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,980.51

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,980.51 ($24.27) and traded as high as GBX 2,160 ($26.47). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 2,135 ($26.16), with a volume of 236,424 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($31.25) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($25.85) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.51) to GBX 2,300 ($28.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,350 ($28.80).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 3,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,047.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,980.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.67) per share. This represents a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 118.03%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($28.78) per share, for a total transaction of £352.35 ($431.75). Insiders acquired a total of 48 shares of company stock worth $108,864 over the last ninety days.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

