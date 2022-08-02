Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,980.51

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,980.51 ($24.27) and traded as high as GBX 2,160 ($26.47). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 2,135 ($26.16), with a volume of 236,424 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($31.25) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($25.85) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.51) to GBX 2,300 ($28.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,350 ($28.80).
Johnson Matthey Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 3,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,047.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,980.51.
Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($28.78) per share, for a total transaction of £352.35 ($431.75). Insiders acquired a total of 48 shares of company stock worth $108,864 over the last ninety days.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
