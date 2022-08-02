Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.57

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €17.57 ($18.11) and traded as high as €18.64 ($19.22). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €18.51 ($19.08), with a volume of 10,254,830 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.50 ($27.32) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays set a €23.50 ($24.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.38) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.20) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is €18.75 and its 200 day moving average is €17.57.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.