Boeing (LON:BOE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $167.63

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.63 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 171.74 ($2.10). Boeing shares last traded at GBX 170.04 ($2.08), with a volume of 31,702 shares trading hands.

Boeing Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

