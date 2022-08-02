StockNews.com Upgrades Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAKE. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

Shares of LAKE opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $27.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 153,975 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 648,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 164,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

