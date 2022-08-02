PDC Energy (PDCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect PDC Energy to post earnings of $4.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PDC Energy to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. TheStreet downgraded PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $720,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,246,316.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $720,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,246,316.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,934,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,716. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 185,407 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

