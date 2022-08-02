Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLEX. Argus raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Flex has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $97,096.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $97,096.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $6,019,618.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,220,915.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 637,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,019. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 6.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 7.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Flex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Further Reading

