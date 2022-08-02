Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE RGA opened at $115.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $127.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.