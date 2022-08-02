Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of AEHR opened at $12.37 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

