United States Steel (NYSE:X) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

X has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.05.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.6 %

United States Steel stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United States Steel will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 49.9% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 195,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 65,241 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $247,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in United States Steel by 6.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

