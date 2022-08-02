The RMR Group (RMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.51 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect The RMR Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $901.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.49. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the first quarter worth $337,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the first quarter worth $372,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The RMR Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.