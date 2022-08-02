Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $227.08 on Friday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.26.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

