StockNews.com Lowers Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE RS opened at $191.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 26.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 389,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,633,000 after buying an additional 209,836 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.