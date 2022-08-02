Republic Services (RSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Republic Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $137.73 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.24.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

