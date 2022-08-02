Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Element Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.75.
Element Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of ESI stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95.
Element Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Further Reading
