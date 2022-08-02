Necessity Retail REIT (RTL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Necessity Retail REIT to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

Shares of RTL opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. Necessity Retail REIT has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently -566.63%.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

