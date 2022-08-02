Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Price Target Raised to GBX 540 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 485 ($5.94) to GBX 540 ($6.62) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CKSNF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 420 ($5.15) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.94) to GBX 415 ($5.09) in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vesuvius presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $493.75.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CKSNF opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

