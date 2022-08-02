Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Shares of CIAFF opened at $3.47 on Friday. Champion Iron has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $6.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.