Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DPMLF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an outperform rating and a C$11.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Dundee Securities lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$8.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.79.

DPMLF opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $904.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

