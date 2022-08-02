Short Interest in West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Increases By 42.6%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,800 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 617,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.5 days.

West African Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WFRSF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. West African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project covering an area of 116 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

