Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in July

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,623,300 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 6,524,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,852.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

Shares of Xinyi Solar stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Xinyi Solar has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers photovoltaic power station, ultraclear patterned glasses, back glasses, and AR photovoltaic glasses.

Featured Stories

