Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Increases By 39.5%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,800 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 715,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Surge Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

ZPTAF opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Surge Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Surge Energy

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZPTAF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Surge Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

