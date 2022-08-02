Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF) PT Raised to CHF 70

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 64 to CHF 70 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 29.1 %

Shares of OTC CMOPF opened at 47.50 on Friday. Cosmo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of 47.50 and a fifty-two week high of 74.00.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization products for gastroenterology and endoscopy worldwide. It offers Lialda/Mezavant/Mesavancol and UCERIS/Cortiment, an oral tablet formulation for remission in active, mild to moderate ulcerative colitis; GI Genius, a system that uses artificial intelligence to detect colorectal polyps; and Methylene Blue MMX, diagnostic drug to enhance pre-cancerous and cancerous detection of colorectal lesions during colonoscopy.

