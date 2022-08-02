Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF) PT Raised to CHF 70

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 64 to CHF 70 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 29.1 %
Shares of OTC CMOPF opened at 47.50 on Friday. Cosmo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of 47.50 and a fifty-two week high of 74.00.
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.