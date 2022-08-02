StockNews.com Upgrades Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.75.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 5.3 %
ABG stock opened at $180.75 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $146.43 and a 52-week high of $230.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.13.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
