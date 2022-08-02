Credit Suisse Group Increases Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Price Target to €58.00

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €56.00 ($57.73) to €58.00 ($59.79) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DANOY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Danone from €56.00 ($57.73) to €55.00 ($56.70) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($52.58) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Danone from €58.00 ($59.79) to €60.00 ($61.86) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $11.09 on Friday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

