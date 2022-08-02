Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Given “Maintains” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their maintains rating on shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

SMTS opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.12.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.83 million. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Metals by 98.9% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sierra Metals by 296.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Metals by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth $2,821,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

