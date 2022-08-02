Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA) Critical Analysis

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $62.99 million 3.69 -$24.68 million ($0.82) -7.04 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I N/A N/A -$2.44 million N/A N/A

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Endosurgery.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Apollo Endosurgery and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 5 0 3.00 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Endosurgery currently has a consensus target price of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 121.84%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -43.31% -95.87% -28.35% Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I N/A N/A -3.51%

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope. It also provides Orbera, an intragastric balloon system that reduces stomach capacity causing patients to consume less following the procedure, as well as delays gastric content emptying under the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, BIB, and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System brands. Additionally, the company offers X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, a suture-based device for closing and healing defects in the lower and upper gastrointestinal tract. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Australia, Costa Rica, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

