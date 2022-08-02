Royal Bank of Canada Increases Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target to C$7.00

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CFWFF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CFWFF stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.