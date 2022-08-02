Critical Comparison: Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) & iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atrion and iCAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $165.01 million 7.40 $33.06 million $18.67 36.44 iCAD $33.64 million 2.72 -$11.24 million ($0.53) -6.87

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atrion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 19.56% 13.94% 12.58% iCAD -40.43% -26.45% -19.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Atrion and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

77.4% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Atrion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Atrion has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Atrion and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A iCAD 0 1 4 0 2.80

iCAD has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 243.41%. Given iCAD’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Atrion.

Summary

Atrion beats iCAD on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications and mixes critical drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measure the activated clotting time of blood; and products for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment. It also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, technology platform partners, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

