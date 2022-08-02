Critical Survey: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) vs. SCVX (NYSE:SCVX)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and SCVX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 4.04% 8.63% 3.03% SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12%

Risk and Volatility

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCVX has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 3 2 5 0 2.20 SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and SCVX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has a consensus target price of $10.53, indicating a potential upside of 541.73%. Given Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is more favorable than SCVX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and SCVX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wärtsilä Oyj Abp $5.65 billion 0.86 $229.52 million $0.07 23.43 SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Summary

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp beats SCVX on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

(Get Rating)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform. It provides power and propulsion products, such as electrical and power systems, engines and generating sets, propulsors and gears, and shaft line solutions; gas, ballast water management, freshwater generation, waste and wastewater treatment, and exhaust treatment solutions; and voyage and fleet optimization services comprising autonomy, simulation and training, fleet optimization and safety, integrated vessel control systems, port and traffic management, and dynamic positioning services. The company also offers spare parts and field services, technical support, maintenance and repair services, lifecycle upgrades and solutions, and training services. In addition, it provides products and solutions for energy storage, and engine and hybrid power plants. The company serves merchant vessels, gas carriers, cruise and ferry, navy, and special vessels segments; offshore installations and related industry vessels and land-based gas installations; and ship owners, shipyards, and ship management companies. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About SCVX

(Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. in the cybersecurity sector. It intends to focus its search for a business in the cybersecurity sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.