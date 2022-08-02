Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Head to Head Review

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -142.64% -46.31% Sharecare -21.72% -22.95% -14.73%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sharecare 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Better Therapeutics and Sharecare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Better Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 513.72%. Sharecare has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 301.79%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Sharecare.

Volatility and Risk

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharecare has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Sharecare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 6,539.14 -$40.33 million N/A N/A Sharecare $412.82 million 1.19 -$85.00 million ($8.99) -0.16

Better Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sharecare.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats Sharecare on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

