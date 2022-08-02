Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given New GBX 510 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 510 ($6.25) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
BCKIF stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12.
About Babcock International Group
