Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) versus TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Critical Analysis

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Embark Technology and TDCX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 TDCX 0 0 2 0 3.00

Embark Technology presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 2,613.18%. TDCX has a consensus price target of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 204.29%. Given Embark Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than TDCX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

53.7% of Embark Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Embark Technology and TDCX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A -$124.21 million N/A N/A TDCX $410.74 million 2.67 $76.82 million N/A N/A

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -116.93% -31.63% TDCX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TDCX beats Embark Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embark Technology

(Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About TDCX

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

