Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,675

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,675 ($32.78) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Aviva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered Aviva from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aviva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.49) to GBX 520 ($6.37) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Investec raised Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $799.29.

AVVIY opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. Aviva has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

