Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AAVVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James raised Advantage Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.42.

Advantage Energy stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.82.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

