Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

