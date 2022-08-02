InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) versus DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Head-To-Head Contrast

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and DigitalBridge Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86 DigitalBridge Group 0 2 2 1 2.80

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.22, indicating a potential upside of 74.21%. DigitalBridge Group has a consensus target price of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 85.97%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 185.14% 15.16% 9.08% DigitalBridge Group -30.95% -3.79% -1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and DigitalBridge Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $147.71 million 9.97 $294.97 million $2.01 5.20 DigitalBridge Group $965.80 million 3.13 -$310.10 million ($0.71) -7.48

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust beats DigitalBridge Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. DigitalBridge Group, Inc., structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Singapore. For more information on DigitalBridge, visit www.digitalbridge.com.

