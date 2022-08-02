BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 285 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 285 ($3.49) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of BT Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on BT Group from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.70) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.43.

BTGOF stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

