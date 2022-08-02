Comparing Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 12.72% 3.22% 2.40% Earthstone Energy 1.45% 16.38% 10.22%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 6 0 3.00 Earthstone Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Viper Energy Partners and Earthstone Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.79%. Earthstone Energy has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.43%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Earthstone Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $504.92 million 9.85 $57.94 million $1.05 28.24 Earthstone Energy $419.64 million 3.83 $35.48 million $0.19 74.53

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Earthstone Energy. Viper Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Earthstone Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Earthstone Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 120 gross Eagle Ford wells, as well as had 147,587 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 93,575 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 54,012 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.