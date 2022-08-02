Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$39.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APYRF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.50 to C$47.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Desjardins lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $25.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $38.46.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.