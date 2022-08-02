Contrasting Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) & BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF)

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) and Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BetterLife Pharma and Liminal BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BetterLife Pharma has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liminal BioSciences has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.1% of Liminal BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of BetterLife Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BetterLife Pharma and Liminal BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -491.57% Liminal BioSciences 3,107.45% -246.63% -38.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BetterLife Pharma and Liminal BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -$9.71 million ($0.12) -0.90 Liminal BioSciences $510,000.00 25.56 $10.28 million $0.79 0.53

Liminal BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than BetterLife Pharma. BetterLife Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liminal BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Liminal BioSciences beats BetterLife Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BetterLife Pharma

(Get Rating)

BetterLife Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of neurological disorders in Canada and internationally. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections. The company's pipeline products include BETR-001 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, treatment resistance depression, cluster headaches, and post-traumatic stress disorder; and BETR-002 to treat benzodiazepine dependency, anxiety, and spasticity. It is also developing MM-003 for treatment of COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections; MM-001, a topical cream for local intravaginal use to treat HPV-induced cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; and AP-002 for the treatment of cancer. BetterLife Pharma Inc. has a research agreement with the University of California San Diego for preclinical behavioral pharmacology studies of TD-0148A, a lysergic acid diethylamide derivative solution. The company was formerly known as Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. and changed its name to BetterLife Pharma Inc. in December 2019. BetterLife Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Liminal BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Liminal BioSciences Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases. It is also developing antagonist candidate programs, including G-protein coupled receptor 84 and Oxo-eicosanoid receptor 1, which are in preclinical stage. The company was formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc. and changed its name to Liminal BioSciences Inc. in October 2019. Liminal BioSciences Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

