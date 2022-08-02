Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives $1,360.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,360.00.

OCDGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ocado Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.73) to GBX 950 ($11.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC upgraded Ocado Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of OCDGF stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

