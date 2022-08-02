Analysts Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Target Price at GBX 291.43

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 298.57 ($3.66).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 315 ($3.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.06) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 350 ($4.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NatWest Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 251.70 ($3.08) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 223.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 224.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.08. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.16).

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

In other news, insider Lena Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($26,957.48).

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More

