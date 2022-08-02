K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives C$44.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.63.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at K-Bro Linen

In related news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total transaction of C$26,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at C$89,609.60.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

KBL opened at C$32.63 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$29.60 and a one year high of C$43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$349.79 million and a P/E ratio of 52.63.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 1.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is 193.55%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

