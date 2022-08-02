Analysts Set Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) PT at C$20.13

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,974,835.36.

Shares of ERF opened at C$17.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.68. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$6.12 and a 12-month high of C$23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50. The firm has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 14.07.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$650.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.0299997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.29%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

