MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $309.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $309.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James cut shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $269.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $249.01 and a twelve month high of $498.97.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 20.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

