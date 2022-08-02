Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $28.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 224,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 186,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $29,688,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANF opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $875.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

