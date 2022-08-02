Brokerages Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) PT at $1,817.00

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,817.00.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,557.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,336.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,427.62. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $11,690,182 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

