FY2022 Earnings Estimate for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Issued By Capital One Financial

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

CNX opened at $16.58 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 28,913.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

