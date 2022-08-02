Analysts Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Target Price at $49.48

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ryanair from €18.90 ($19.48) to €19.20 ($19.79) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.59) to €19.20 ($19.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.62) to €19.50 ($20.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 191,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,645,000 after buying an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Ryanair stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.42. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $127.25.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 3.13%. Equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

