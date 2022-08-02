iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT Raised to C$88.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IAFNF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.50.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IAFNF opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

